Susquehanna Raises Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WERN. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.16.

WERN opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $2,460,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

