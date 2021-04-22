Susquehanna Bancshares Downgrades Knowles (NYSE:KN) to Neutral

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

KN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knowles from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KN stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,929 shares of company stock worth $974,748. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

