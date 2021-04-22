Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNCY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $43.08 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.