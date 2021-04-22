Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 62.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 10.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Anthem by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $1,594,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.39.

Shares of ANTM opened at $384.84 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.35.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

