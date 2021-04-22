Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 160 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,133. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

