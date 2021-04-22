Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases New Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.20. 17,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,013. The company has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

