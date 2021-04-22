Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.64. 38,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $65.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

