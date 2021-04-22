Successful Portfolios LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,865. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.