Strategic Education (STRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Strategic Education to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.31. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

