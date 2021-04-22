Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $25.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

