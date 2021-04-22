STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 17023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.