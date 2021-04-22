Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 845 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 829% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace Capital grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,324,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

