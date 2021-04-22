Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,781% compared to the average volume of 1,699 call options.
Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.12.
Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
