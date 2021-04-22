Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 31,950 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,781% compared to the average volume of 1,699 call options.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

