Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,610 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,669% compared to the typical daily volume of 91 put options.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

RHI stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $83.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

