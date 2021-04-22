Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 26,305 call options on the company. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 5,596 call options.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.90 on Thursday. HP has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of HP by 17.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

