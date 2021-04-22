Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,069 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,289% compared to the typical volume of 254 put options.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $297.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.72. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $299.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,442,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 374,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,486,000 after buying an additional 244,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

