STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to post sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full-year sales of $12.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 224,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 89.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. 1,994,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

