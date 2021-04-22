Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $688.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.20 million.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

