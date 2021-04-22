Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 240,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

