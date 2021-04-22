Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $13,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QINT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.74. 7,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.