Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAXF traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,959. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41.

