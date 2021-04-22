Stewardship Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,099.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after acquiring an additional 73,152 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $66.39. 84,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,187. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.49 and a twelve month high of $420.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

