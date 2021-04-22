Sterling Manor Financial LLC Trims Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

