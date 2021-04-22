Sterling Manor Financial LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $29.78 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.