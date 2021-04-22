Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 450 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,613 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,506,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,453.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $59.30 and a 12 month high of $111.33.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.