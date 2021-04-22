Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STL. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of STL stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,872,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

