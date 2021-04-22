StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,618 shares.The stock last traded at $32.98 and had previously closed at $32.60.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $8,485,493.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

