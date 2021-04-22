State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.