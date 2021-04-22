State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,200 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

