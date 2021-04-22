State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

DECK opened at $332.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $128.92 and a 1 year high of $348.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

