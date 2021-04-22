State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

RHP opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

