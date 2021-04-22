State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 317.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.