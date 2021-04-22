State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.