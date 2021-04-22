State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 214.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $154.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.61.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

