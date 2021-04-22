State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,263 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 46.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 84.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $152.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.90. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.15 and a 52-week high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $853,816 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

