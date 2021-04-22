Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.
SBUX traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. 266,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
