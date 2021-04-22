Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

SBUX traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.61. 266,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

