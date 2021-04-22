Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

