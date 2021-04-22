Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

