Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $2.23 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Stacks has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $53.13 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00282427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,388,869 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.