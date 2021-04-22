St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,138.99

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,138.99 ($14.88) and traded as high as GBX 1,331 ($17.39). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,305.50 ($17.06), with a volume of 1,055,856 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,885 shares of company stock worth $356,640,070.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

