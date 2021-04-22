SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3,133.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

