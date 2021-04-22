Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

