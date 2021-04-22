Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,502 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KVH Industries worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVHI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

In other KVH Industries news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 4,916 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $65,333.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,639.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $3,321,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.25 million, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

