Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,888 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 271.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,031 shares of company stock valued at $981,431. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

