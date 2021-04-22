Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 19,441 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.14% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORR shares. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CORR stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

