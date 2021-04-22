Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 114,325 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GRTX stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.89. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $5,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

