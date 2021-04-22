Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RMED opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.62. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.11). Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 772.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -19.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

