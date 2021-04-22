Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 172.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

UEPS opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $308.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $6.62.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UEPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $98,228.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 125,091 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

