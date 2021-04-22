Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

SQ opened at $245.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 389.29, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $22,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total transaction of $1,084,064.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock worth $300,251,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

