SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLOW. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after buying an additional 375,264 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 146.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. The company had a trading volume of 179,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

