Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $112,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

